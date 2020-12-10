Val’s Kids: Charlie

Those who know this week’s Val’s Kid describe Charlie as happy, resilient, and patient.

Charlie loves to go for walks and is always on the move.

Charlie enjoys listening to music or stories and attending church. Charlie is always up to sitting around a good campfire.

“Charlie is a really spectacular little spirit. He would just bring so much joy to a family, I think. He in the past enjoyed sitting around a campfire, holding hands with somebody, listening to people speak and sing in the church he really responds well to kind soft voices. He would just bring a lot of joy to a family,” Michele Spice, Child Specific Recruiter said.

Charlie’s recruiter is hoping to find him an active family.