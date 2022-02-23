A positive young man with a radiant personality describes this week’s Val’s Kid Damien.

“Damien is so positive and happy and joyful and you can’t help but be in a good mood when you are spending time with him,” Damien’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter, Katie Juliana said.

Damien is a happy time who loves to learn. “At school, my favorite subject is math, reading, language arts, cooking,” Damien said. He is also active and enjoys playing these sports. “Basketball, swimming, baseball, kickball.”

The teen is a people person and loves animals. “Damien’s dream is to live with a family, sit on a couch, and pet a cat. That’s his dream. It’s so simple, but that’s what he wants so that’s what I want for Damien,” Juliana said.

When it comes to what Damien wants in a forever family, “Nice, loving, caring, helpful, being outside every day,” He said.

“I am hoping they will sense from his pictures his big smile, and his way of living in the world is so uplifting and so he would bring that to any family,” Juliana said. Damien also says he would like to have a family that will enjoy going to church.