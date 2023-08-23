(WHTM)– Wednesday’s Val’s kid is a great young man with a kind smile, meet Damien.

Damien is active, so he spent some time at Get Air in Harrisburg.

“I like football, basketball, trampolines, Nerf, guns, video games,” Damien said.

Damien also has chosen his career path.

“Join the Air Force,” Damien said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He does well in school.

“I have all A’s,” Damien said.

Now all these teen needs is a loving family forever.

Oh, I just want him to be happy. I think, you know, he’s got a great smile and just see the world and that would be wonderful. He’s very diverse in his talents. Smart. Very smart. He’s ambitious. I just love the way he put so much energy into everything,” Damien’s Older Child Matching Initiative worker Marian Kolcun said.