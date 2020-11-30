Val’s Kids: Damien

Kind, charming, intelligent are just some of the words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid Damien.

Damien is a big fan of the transformer series, his favorite transformer, Megatron.

This young man enjoys riding his bike, playing video games, and building things with Legos.

Damien does well in school, his favorite subjects are math, science, and social studies.

“I like every animal and why because I think everything should be treated the same way,” Damien says.

“I really admire how much Damien knows about the foster care system and his permanency plan,” says Julie Krais, Damien’s Child Specific Recruiter. “He knows what his options are and he is so determined to find his forever family. He’s been waiting for his forever family for a little bit now and he has not given up hope. I admire how big of a heart he has and how badly he wants to find that family who will be there to support him and provide him with a lifetime of love.”

Damien would like to stay in touch with some of his biological family once adopted.