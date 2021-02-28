Val’s Kids: Davi

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A young man with a comical personality and sweet nature describes this week’s Val’s Kid Davi.

Davi is into electronic devices and he also enjoys building things.

Davi is a giving child who generously shares with his friends.

Davi likes to stay active, and enjoys bike riding, and basketball. Football is also on his list.

He is a Philadelphia Eagle’s fan.

The goal is to find Davi a permanent family where he would be the youngest or only child.

“We are hoping the family would do lots of fun activities with him. Right now, he loves going to basketball games on the weekends, Michele Spicer, Child Specific Recruiter said. “He would absolutely love to have someone build Legos with him, that’s one of his favorite things to do right now. And just community activities and spending time together watching movies giving him attention.”

Davi does have a biological grandparent and a few other friends he would like to stay in touch with once he is adopted.