Val’s Kids: Derek

Derek is described as a young man who is looking for a forever family that likes to take on projects. Adoption workers say this huge Philadelphia Eagles fan needs a family who will love him the way he loves back, with all of his heart.

“What’s so wonderful about him is he is a resilient young man. He believes in a family; he believes in adoption. He’s got a great sense of loyalty. He’s polite. He will often open the door for you so you can walkthrough. He really is very unique. He’s very artistic and creative,” Elisha Esh, Permanency Division Director, PA Child said.

Derek also loves bike riding, swimming, karate, and being in the great outdoors.