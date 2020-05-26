Val’s Kids: Erin

Erin is this week’s Val’s Kid. The teen, with a beautiful smile and heart, is searching for her forever family. Erin loves to go shopping and spending time with her friends. She also loves cosmetology and would like to get her license so she has a second income. The goal-oriented teen is hoping to work in law enforcement one day. She shared her plan once she gets into college. “Live by myself or probably get a roommate, go to school for forensics,” Erin said.” Granted, she just turned 17, you would think a 17-year-old would 100 percent freedom, but that’s not necessarily the case. She would like some freedom, but since she has missed out on having a family. She really would like to enjoy some things with her family as well,” Marian Kolcun, Erin’s Child Specific Recruitment Specialist said.

Erin would like to remain in contact with some of her biological family members.

For more information about Erin and post-permanency services, call 800-858-7926.