(WHTM) — Pizza and chicken parmesan are at the top on the ‘favorite foods” list for Geoffrey!

“I think my favorite thing about Geoffrey is his creative spirit. He loves completing tasks that are hands-on. So anything that’s building, creating a craft, he loves drawing, he has a very open mind,” said Liz Anderson, a child-specific recruitment worker.

This young man is full of energy. Geoffrey loves superhero movies, and he’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

He also enjoys building things, especially with Legos.

“He has a marvelous imagination and is incredibly creative. With pencil on paper with scissors and paper, he is able to make remarkable origami cutouts that are quite enchanting,” said Lynn Hoffman, a court appointed special advocate.

When it comes to a forever family…

“Any family with dogs and siblings. Geoffrey would really like to have a brother or sister. He really enjoys dogs. Very receptive to dogs,” said Carl Packer, a placement case worker.

“My hope for him is to be placed with a family that can provide the support that he needs. He is very much willing and open to really connecting and building rapport with families. And I think for him, just being in the right environment and being in an environment that he can just thrive,” Anderson added.

For more information on Geoffrey, including post-permanency services, call 1-800-585-7926.