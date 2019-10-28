Val’s Kids: Georgie

Georgie is looking for an awesome family to call his own.

Summer is one of his favorite seasons and he loves spending time in a kiddie pool. Georgie’s favorite foods, Greek yogurt and mashed potatoes.

He loves using an ipad to listen to music, enjoy colorful cartoons and learning through interactive games.

“The think I like about him is that he is cheerful, very social and laughs. He brings light into everybody’s life.” said Roxann Curran, Adoption Worker.

Georgie has a 16 year-old brother he would like to keep in contact with after he is adopted.