Val’s Kids: Graham

Passionate, idealistic, and creative. The words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid is Graham. Graham loves rock music and his favorite movies include “The Maze Runner and the entire “Fast and Furious” series. Graham says his favorite foods are cheese pizza and donuts.

Graham loves to volunteer in his community and says he wants to find a forever family who” loves and cares about me,”.

Graham likes cooking, gardening, and riding his bike. The teen loves dogs and other animals.

“I love cats and caged animals, Like hamsters, something like that. ” Graham said. ” He strives to be the best version of himself and to make a difference in the world. I also love his passion to find a family that will help him conquer his fears and I think that is really cool,” Julie Krais, Child Specific Recruiter. Graham would like to live in a city and hopes to be an auto mechanic one day. Krais says a one or two-parent family where Graham is the youngest or an only child would work best.