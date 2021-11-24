Val’s Kids: Imani

A kind girl with a bright smile describes this week’s Val’s kid, Imani. The soft-spoken young lady has great conversational skills.

Imani loves basketball and football. She also enjoys audiobooks. Her favorite colors are purple and pink. Here is what Imani says her friends would say about her. “I laugh a lot and I’m really kind,” Imani said.

“My biggest wish is for her to find a family that is not going to give up on her and really help her trajectory into adulthood. So, really finding her niche and pushing her to fulfill all her destiny. Like someone that is really going to get to know her and help her get her goals,” Janaeya Reid, Adoption and Permanency Case Manager said.

Imani also has the goal of becoming a teacher one day.