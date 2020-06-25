Val’s Kids: Isabella

Isabella also is known as Bella, is described as creative, generous, and affectionate. Bella loves arts and crafts. She has also shown an interest in hair, makeup and fashion design. Bella also likes to try different foods and bake. She aspires to become a pastry chef one day. When it comes to finding her forever family. “For Bella, we are looking for a family. We are looking for a girl-power family. We are looking for a single mom or two moms we think she would do best with female siblings around her age as well, Katie Juliana with Diakon Adoption and Foster Care said.

Bella loves animals and would like to be in a home with pets and horses. Bella would also like to stay in touch with her biological mother, half brother, and some friends.

For more information about Isabella and post-permanency services, call 800-858-7926.