Val’s kids: James

This week’s Val’s Kid is James. He loves to sing and dance. His favorite singers are Justin Bieber and Chris Brown.

James also enjoys sports; basketball is on his list. James says he wants to be a football player when he grows up.

Those who know James well say he’s a friendly outgoing kid who likes to learn.

James’ favorite food is orange chicken with fried rice.

James is a very funny, polite, empathetic energetic, and engaging young man.

He wants a family to know he just wants to be adopted and wants the love of a family.

“I think that really speaks to James and why I want that for him because the genuineness of just having a family which he hasn’t had for much of his life is important,” Jolene Keefer, James Permanency Case Manager said.