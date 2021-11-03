Val’s Kids: Jared

Intelligent and creative are the words used to describe this week’s Val’s kid.

Jared is energetic, active, and loves to run around. Jared enjoys watching wrestling and football His favorite team is the Philadelphia Eagles. Those who know Jared will describe him as bright and endearing.

“I like to play with Legos and I like to listen to music,” Jared said.

“He is inquisitive, he is always wanting to learn new things. He asks questions and is very sweet and he would talk to you about anything,” Jared’s Child Specific Recruiter, Danielle Kissinger said.

Jared also loves dogs and is hoping to find a forever family that has one.