(WHTM) — Jason loves animals, especially snakes. So off to Zoo American to meet one firsthand.

“Jason is a really cool kid he is super creative and constantly showing me new tattoo designs. He is very interested in getting a tattoo. Definitely artistic, he’s our outdoor type of kid. He wants to talk about hiking and camping and survivalist things and then turn around and sitting on the couch and watch a movie.” Jason’s Casework Shannon Underwood said.

“I also love horror movies, I find them very interesting,” Jason said.

When it comes to a permanent family, “If I were to be with a family, I would love to spend some family time camping and probably have more fun,” Jason said.

Jason, who describes himself as kind and generous, wants to be an actor one day.

“My wish for Jason is that he would find a family that could support him into adulthood as he is in a transition time in his life he is really going to need to be there for him,” Underwood added.