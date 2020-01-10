Val’s Kids: Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a teen that will keep you on your toes. He enjoyed checking out the farm show where he got up close to rabbits, before heading over to the Alpacas.

Then he had the chance to meet this fancy chicken. A Silkie.

Jeremiah is active and would love a family that is willing to have pets, especially a dog.

His favorite football team is the New York Giants.

“I like doing basketball, football. I like other, any other kind of sports, Jeremiah said.”We would really like to have a family that’s more traditional, and maybe one or two parents, that’s totally open, and also somebody who would have a commitment as far as doing things with him, so that they’d have that time, and or course that interest, and then we’d like him to be either the only child in the family, or perhaps the youngest,” Marian Kolcun,Older Child Matching Specialist said. Jeremiah is described as a resilient child who would also like to be adopted by a family who attends church.