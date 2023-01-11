(WHTM) — Jeremy enjoyed some Farm Show fun meeting lots of animals. The young man’s smile brings joy.

“His laugh. He’s fun loving. He starts giggling and laughing it’s so authentic and sincere, you just have to go with it too,” Marian Kolcum, Jeremy’s Child Specific Recruiter said.

Jeremy likes to try new activities, including sports.

“He has a natural curiosity about things. Asks a million questions about things. Wants to be involved. He doesn’t want to miss anything,” Kolcum said.

When it comes to finding Jeremy a forever family, “They’d have that dedication to him. We do need at least one family member that’s going to be totally absorbed by him and support him with everything,” Kolcum said.