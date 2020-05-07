Val’s Kids: Kaseem

Kaseem is an action-packed teen. Kaseem loves superheroes. His favorites are The Flash, Captain America, and the Hulk. The teen is very athletic, artistic, smart, and kind. Kaseem’s teachers describe him as hardworking and cooperative. As for his future plans, Kaseem would like to join the military or become a police officer. This young man has been in foster care for years.

“His resilience is starting to show. He is just maturing and is understanding he does need to move forward. A family that has children similar in age to him, older is fine. I think he really needs like kind of an older sibling to look up to. I think that would be helpful for him.” Helene Kosciolek, Kaseem’s OCMI Worker said. Once adopted, Kaseem would like to stay in touch with his biological siblings.