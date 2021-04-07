Val’s Kids: Kiara

Resilient, sweet, and funny are the words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Kiara. Kiara loves playing cards and listening to music.

She has also taken boxing classes, too.

“Kiara is a hard worker and school and looks forward to learning and finding a forever family. We are looking for a very committed, patient family who can provide that one-on-one attention and support for her. A family that could provide unconditional love is the type of family we are looking for and she would really thrive in that type of environment,” said Sarah Strachan, Kiara’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter.

Kiara would like to create music and work in the entertainment industry one day.