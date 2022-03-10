Personable, warm, and funny those words describe this week’s Val’s Kid Lenny.

Lenny desires to connect with people, especially through laughter, which his is contagious. Lenny’s favorite food is sweet potatoes, especially with marshmallows. Lenny also loves chocolate in all forms.

The teen loves life and brightens up the lives of others. “My wish for him is that he can find a family that is willing to chat, willing to listen, willing to be silly, and can provide him that place where he belongs,” Lenny’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter, Katie Juliana said.

Lenny has a great memory and remembers names and faces after just one meeting. Lenny is also learning how to play chess.