(WHTM) — Lizzie is an endearing 14-year-old who spent time at Color Me Mine in Harrisburg using her crafty skills to paint a mermaid.

Lizzie is an easy-going teen who loves to tell jokes and can bring a smile to the faces of those she meets. Lizzie shared that she likes to get manicures, and enjoys scary movies, music, singing, and more.

“I like playing video games designing stuff I like to do fashion stuff like jewelry.,” said Lizzie.

“She is such a sweet kid, and she would fit into many different families She’s open to siblings and that kind of thing.” Shannon Underwood, Lizzie’s caseworker said.

On the weekends, Lizzie likes to go bike riding and hopes to visit a beach one day.