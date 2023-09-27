(WHTM) – Manuel loves to interact with animals, especially at petting zoos.

This young man loves school and enjoys interacting with classmates and teachers.

Manuel loves music.

“I was playing music with my phone. I started with some Ragge he was getting into it and moving around.,” Ash Naque, CST Worker said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Manuel is a fan of heavy metal.

He loves being outside and his caseworkers say he is a ray of sunshine.

“I think just being around him and the joy he has is just contagious and that’s such a special thing about him., “Naque said.

“Manuel just likes being around people. He really feels the energy of interaction and communication and touch,” Katie Juliana OCMI Recruiter said.