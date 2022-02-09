Val’s Kids: Manuel

(WHTM) — Always in a good mood, words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid.

Manuel enjoys interacting with people and soaking up positive energy. Manuel loves animals, especially at petting zoos. Manuel likes to be outside and enjoys seeing and feeling the sunshine.

The 13-year-old is into music.” He is very happy content kiddo. He enjoys kind of dancing, moving, and grooving. He enjoys music every once in a while, he likes to listen to heavy metal I think he really likes hearing and feeling the bass.” Katie Juliana, Manuel’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter said.

Manuel values his sleep and a good nap, especially after a long day at school.