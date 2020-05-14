Val’s Kids: Marvin

This week’s Val’s Kid is Marvin. Marvin is a bright young man who is hoping to find an adoptive family soon. Marvin is a great student and recently achieved honor roll status at school. His favorite subject is math. Marvin loves sports, especially basketball. He also enjoys reading. Marvin shared what he does with his spare time. “I usually read, play sports, and do my work,” Marvin said.

“Marvin is awesome. He is academically driven and he has goals he’s definitely striving for higher education and education is important to him. We are looking for someone who will respect his Muslim beliefs. He is open to a Christian family. He reported to me he prays about one or two times a day and he would just need a private space to his prayers. He is open to family celebrations and holidays as he is not forced. He still has hope he can find and family and he wants to be adopted he wants a forever family,” Janaeyah Reid, Marvin’s adoption worker said.

Reid says Marvin would do well in a two-parent or single male parent home. Marvin would like to stay in touch with his biological sisters.