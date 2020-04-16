Val’s Kids: Michael

Michael is very active and athletic. He loves almost all sports. Michael’s favorite teams are the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Orioles. Michael is looking forward to a family that would love to throw a football and shoot hoops.

Michael loves adventures and enjoys swimming. He especially likes to visit water and amusement parks to ride the roller coasters.

Michael is looking forward to finding his forever family.

“For Michael, we are hoping to have a two-parent family for him. He would just do better surrounded by people who are really caring about him and keeping him active. He would love to get involved in sports so we are looking for a family that’s willing to help him with that involvement and go to all the sports games,” said Katie Juliana,OCMI Worker.

Michael is connected to his biological sister and he would like to maintain that relationship after he is adopted.