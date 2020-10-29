Val’s Kids: Miguel

Miguel is very social and enjoys meeting people of all backgrounds. Miguel enjoys playing video games, tossing around a football, and listening to rap music. The teen does well in school. He especially likes to take on new skills and tasks.

Permanency Specialist Angel Elicker shared why she thinks Miguel is a great kid. “I like his personality, as I shared, he is very funny. I like the fact that he is honest. He will share with you what is going on. I like his openness and the fact he’s very accepting of everybody,” Elicker said.

Miguel would be a wonderful addition to an active family looking for a loving child.