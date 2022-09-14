(WHTM) — Polite, generous, and enthusiastic. Those words are used to describe tonight’s Val’s Kid, Nelson.

Those who know him say Nelson has a distinct, infectious laugh that brightens up a room. Nelson loves music, swimming, playing basketball, and just being outside.

“One of his favorite things is to build Legos. He follows instructions very carefully and seems to have a visual mind where he can deconstruct and make something else if he feels like it,” said Katie Juliana, Nelson’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter.

Nelson enjoys school. His favorite subject is math. Nelson also has contact with several family members and it’s important for him to maintain those relationships.