Val’s Kids: Preston

Val’s Kid Preston is described as a friendly outgoing young man with a great smile.

Preston enjoys reading, especially series books like Harry Potter and The Hunger Games.

Preston likes frisbee, fishing, and swimming.

As for sports, basketball, soccer, and football top his list.

Preston is a Philadelphia sports fan and he would like his forever family to be a religious one.

“He enjoys going to church. So, he is looking for a family who is interested in church and would really love to be part of the youth group. He listens to Christian rock and he’s a big Skillet fan,” Katie Juliana, Preston’s Child Specific Recruiter said.

Preston would like a two-parent family that includes a mother figure.

He would also like to have pets.

Preston has a few biological family members with whom he would like to stay in touch once adopted.