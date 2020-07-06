Val’s Kids: Rebecca

Affectionate, friendly, personable, the words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Rebecca, also known as Becca. Becca loves board and card games. Becca’s played softball and has been on a bowling league. Shazam! is one of Becca’s favorite movies. Her music preferences range from Christian, to oldies and rock. Her adoption worker says Becca has a sense of humor.

“Becca is a goofy gal. She is full of personality, she’s very, very funny. She doesn’t always intend to be funny, but sometimes just eh way, she’s very honest, and the way that she’s honest is very funny,” Katie Juliana, Becca’s OCMI Worker said. Becca’s team said she would do best with a single mother or two parent family. Becca is an animal lover and would like to have some pets.

The teen would also like to stay in touch with her birth father and current foster mother when she finds her adoptive family.