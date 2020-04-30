Val’s Kids: Ricky

Ricky’s favorite sports are football and basketball. Ricky also enjoys cooking and likes hot, spicy foods. Ricky is hoping to attend culinary school and open his own restaurant one day. Ricky is looking for a family who would enjoy going to professional sports games, cooking, and cleaning the house together.

“He is probably one of the funniest kids I’ve met. He is always quick to crack a joke. In the words of Ricky, he says that a family is always someone who will be with you. So that’s what we want for Ricky, we are looking for a family who will be active and really encourage him and his future endeavors. He would probably like a traditional family. One to two-parent would be fine and he wants to stay in the Central Pennsylvania region,” Logan Ross, Rick’s Adoption Worker said. Ricky said a home with animals would be okay.