HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rue took in the sights and sounds of Hersheypark.

“I am open to anything. I love to do everything, Like I’m not picky, I love to travel,” Rue said.

The teen loves roller coasters and games. “She’s been going on with us for over a year now, she’s a very lovable kid, very lovable kid,” Heather Chappell, Rue’s Direct Support Professional said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Rue shared more about herself. “I love cosmetology. I enjoy being outdoors and writing music, and I’m very active so I love going to the gym or going for walks. I either want to be a cosmetologist or a lawyer.” Rue said.

“I love that she is very outgoing. You know she believes in what she believes in a chance. My hope for her is that she does find a family that’s really going to over her and be able to embrace her as their own,” Chappell added.