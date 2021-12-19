Val’s Kids: Ryan

(WHTM) — A sweet teen who is looking forward to finding his forever home.

Ryan is described as a kind young man who enjoys soccer and gardening. His favorite movies, Harry Potter and those involving superheroes.

Ryan has also picked his career choice.

“With him wanting to be a mechanic, he likes to use his hands. He is a wiz at Legos,” Older Child Matching Initiative Recuriter Russ McCurdy said. So you can tell he’s ready to find a home. When we ask ‘what are you looking for in a home,’ he says dogs and cats.

Ryan is looking for a loving, patient family who enjoys activities.