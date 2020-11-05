Val’s Kids: Serinity

Serinity is described as sweet, bubbly, and respectful. Serinity works in her high school cafeteria and loves it. She enjoys the outdoors but can also entertain herself with arts and crafts. Serinity also loves animals and would love to find a forever family who has some.

“So if there are any family pets that would be awesome. She also gets along really well with other children. Whether they are older or younger, especially girls. So, if there was a family with other young ladies that would be awesome, “Ashley Allen, Serinity’s adoption worker said.

Serinity is a social butterfly who easily makes friends.