(WHTM) — This week’s Val’s Kid is Seth.



Seth’s favorite toy is a yellow guitar that lights up. He has a sweet smile and enjoys being in the great outdoors.

“I love Seth to pieces. He is just the light of light. He’s kind, he’s caring, he’s happy,” Foster mother Terri said.



“I want him to be in a family that will love him and just is able to take care of him and do all of the things he loves,” Daisy Bowersox said



“That he will always be with a family for life and know-how wanted and how loved he is,” Kristen Kinsman, a foster care specialist said.

‘Seth’s favorite song is “You’re a grand ole flag.”