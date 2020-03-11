Val’s Kids: Sheridan

Sheridan is a kind teen who is looking forward to finding her forever family. She loves to sing and dances and hopes to become a professional singer one day. Sheridan enjoys arts and crafts, so spending some time at Color Me Mine in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin county made her day. Sheridan shares her wish.

” I would like to have a roof over my head, probably a mom, baby sister, my own room,”Sheridan said.

“I love Sheridan because of exuberance for life, she’s down to try anything and she always has a big smile on her face. And she’s just the light in the room at all times,” Kelly Campbell, Sheridan’s Child Specific Recruitment Worker said. Sheridan also loves to read, especially novels.