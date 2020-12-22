Val’s Kids: Taalliyah

This weeks Val’s kid is Taalliyah.

Taalliyah is a very outgoing young lady.

She loves music and her favorite singer is Michael Jackson.

Taalliyah is creative and loves to draw, sketch, and write.

The teen’s favorite color is red and she loves a family game night.

Some of her favorite foods are pizza, gummy bears.

The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network is hoping to find a great match for Taalliyah.

“Taalliyah would do well with a two-parent household one with a strong maternal figure she could connect with ..an only child or maybe with older siblings,” Valerie Bevilacqua, Taalliyah’s Adoption and Matching Coordinator said.

This teen would like her new family to have pets. Taalliyah would also like to stay in touch with her biological siblings.