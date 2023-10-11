(WHTM)– November is National Adoption Month. At any time in Pennsylvania, there are thousands of children in the foster care system many are looking for permanent homes.

One family in Lancaster County shares its journey hoping it will inspire you to join them in making a difference in young lives. Meet the Mcfalls, one busy family in Manheim.

“We always wanted a big family. We have Gaby, who is 16, we have Cole, who is 15, Scarlett, who is nine, and Luke. We have four biological children.” said the matriarch of the family, Krystal McFalls.

The McFalls have more love to give. The couple became licensed foster care parents for two boys, a 4-year-old named Jackson, and soon after, a 3-year-old named William. Foster care led to adoption and the six children the McFalls always wanted.

The couple sends out this plea, “We need help and foster care and adoption like people need to people need to really reevaluate what’s important in their lives and how they are going to reach out,” Krystal McFalls said.

Karen Rice is a resource home senior specialist with COBYS Family Services in Lancaster, which is affiliated with the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network.

“It is really right now, there is a crisis for any kind of traditional foster home for infants through 21 years old. The biggest need is for kiddos that are eight years old and up because they are seen as older children, which to me is not an older child and a child can stay in care until they’re 21. So that’s a lot of kids,” Rice said.

Kids, who need permanent loving families to call their own.

“We want them to have good values, and we hope we instill that in them through our parenting and through our adventures that we go on.” Andrew McFalls, father of six said.