Val’s Kids: Trishtan

Wednesday’s Val’s Kid is Trishtan. He is an energetic young man who enjoys being on the run.

Trishtan is eager to learn new activities like archery. He also enjoys arts and crafts and takes is always looking for ways to help others.

“He has that sense that he wants to belong, and he wants to be part of a family, traditions cultural so he is very flexible when it comes to what type of family. It could be a two-parent family, single-parent family home. He does value his space, so he would love his own room and he does best if he was the only child,” Nelly Valez, Trishtan’s Child Specific Recruiter said.

Trishtan is a dog lover. The tween enjoys skateboarding and bike riding, as well.