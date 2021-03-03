Val’s Kids: Xzavier

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kind, athletic and always up for a challenge. Those words were used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Xzavier.

Xzavier loves playing basketball and dreams of becoming an NBA player. His back-up plan is to become a police officer so he can help others.

Xzavier enjoys board games and he likes to cook. One of his favorite dishes is mac n’ cheese.

When it comes to finding him a perfect family for this young man, ”We believe he will do well in a home as the youngest child or the only child. Most importantly any family make-up we are open to. The most important part that he will have individualized attention from whoever his family will be,” Sarah Strachan, Xzavier’s Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter said.

Xzavier loves pets. He is also a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Xzavier’s favorite subject is math.