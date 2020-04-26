Val’s Kids: Zack

Zack is a soft spoken teen who is very talkative. Zack loves hands on activities, especially arts and crafts. Zack enjoys building things and hopes to create his own robots one day.. Zack’s favorite season is summer because he likes to swim, take walks and soak in the sunshine.

Zack does well in school and is looking forward to finding his forever family.

“We are looking for a family who understands or will come to understand his needs and is willing to be a lifelong support for him, Katie Juliana, Zack’s OCMI Worker said.

Zack is motivated and looks forward to completing his daily tasks.