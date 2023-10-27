Penn State Health “Your Vascular Health” WebChat November 7th 2023

The vascular team at Penn State Health explains how they diagnose and treat vascular disease on “Your Vascular Health,” Tuesday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. on abc27.

Viewers will meet patients who are back to doing the activities they love after successful vascular treatments at Penn State Health. Doctors will discuss the treatment of aortic aneurysms, and viewers will hear about a minimally invasive approach to treat carotid artery disease.

Viewers can participate in a live webchat from 7-8pm during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered!