OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain, and possibly hail begins to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a powerful weather event in the area.

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.