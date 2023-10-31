ORLANDO, Fl. (WHTM) — In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month which begins in November, the US Air Force Firebirds flight demonstration team visited the Walt Disney World Resort for a flyover over two parks in the resort.

The Thunderbirds showcased what they can do with the flyovers. The planes did an additional pass over the Magic Kingdom and featured their famous delta maneuver, with the jets accelerating over Cinderella Castle to give the appearance of a fireworks show. The Thunderbirds also flew over EPCOT.

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

The Thunderbirds are celebrating 70 years of flying while the Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years.