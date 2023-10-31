ORLANDO, Fl. (WHTM) — In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month which begins in November, the US Air Force Firebirds flight demonstration team visited the Walt Disney World Resort for a flyover over two parks in the resort.
The Thunderbirds showcased what they can do with the flyovers. The planes did an additional pass over the Magic Kingdom and featured their famous delta maneuver, with the jets accelerating over Cinderella Castle to give the appearance of a fireworks show. The Thunderbirds also flew over EPCOT.
The Thunderbirds are celebrating 70 years of flying while the Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years.