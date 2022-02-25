Virtual Job Fair 2022 C.F. Acri Booth

C.F. Acri and Son

About Us

In business since 1963, C.F. Acri and Son has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the central Pennsylvania area. We are a full-service Residential/Commercial Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning company. We offer residential preventative maintenance service, installs, repairs, remodels, and construction services. Our highly qualified, professional, and courteous co-owners provide service with pride every day and for every job.













Location

Our office is located on North 6th Street in Harrisburg. We service Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

Jobs

We have multiple positions available for skilled Residential and Commercial Plumbers and HVAC Technicians. We are also looking for Installers and entry level Plumbing and HVAC Apprentices. Prior experience with residential and/or commercial plumbing/HVAC is welcome. We are also seeking a Construction Operations Manager, Commercial Plumbing/HVAC Estimator and Office Administrator. Prior experience with an HVAC/Plumbing company is preferable for these positions. All our opportunities offer a generous signing bonus – just ask us!

Our qualified Technicians are responsible for taking care of our customer’s needs – whether it is a repair, install or new construction. We work with various brands and types of equipment. Our professional office staff is there to provide excellent customer service to our clients including answering questions and scheduling work. Our team is small, but mighty! Pay varies by position and skill level. Ask us about our signing bonus!

Vesting in our 100% Employee-Owned Company and a 401(k) with a company match is available after one year of employment. We have a PTO plan, and we offer medical/dental/vision/life and disability insurances on the first of the month after 60 days of employment. All positions have a signing bonus.

C.F. Acri doesn’t just set fixtures in Central PA, we are a fixture in central PA. We provide personal attention, competitive rates, and complete customer service. We take pride in our work and our employee co-owners.