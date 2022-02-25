Virtual Job Fair 2022 Casey Ball Booth

Casey Ball Home Care, LLC

About Us

Casey Ball Home Care, LLC provides private duty home care to keep loved ones in their homes as they prefer. In-home care is one of the greatest long-term needs for seniors with chronic illness or for those who are unable to attend to themselves.

Location

Harrisburg and surrounding areas

Jobs

Opportunities:

Multiple private caregiver positions available in different locations. Work a few hours a week, part-time or up to full-time hours with the potential for overtime.

Job Description:

We are looking for a competent Caregiver to care for our clients in a professional and compassionate manner. It’s an often-demanding job as you will have to be available for most of the day and week. But it can also be very satisfying and rewarding, since people who are ill, injured, disabled or elderly are thankful for high quality assistance. The ideal candidate will be patient and friendly with excellent communication skills. You should be able to follow instructions and perform a variety of tasks to help clients.

Responsibilities:

Help clients take prescribed medication

Assist clients with ambulation and mobility around the house or outside (doctor’s appointments, walks etc.)

Assist clients with personal care and hygiene

Help clients with physical therapy exercises

Plan and prepare meals with assistance from the clients (when they are able)

Do the client’s shopping or accompany them when they shop

Perform light housekeeping duties that clients can’t complete on their own

Be a pleasant and supportive companion

Report any unusual incidents

Act quickly and responsibly in cases of emergency

Skills:

Proven experience as a caregiver

Excellent knowledge of emergency response and first aid (CPR)

Knowledge of housekeeping activities and cooking with attention to dietary constraints

Willingness to adhere to health and safety standards

Respectful and compassionate

Good time management skills

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

Strong ethics

Physical endurance

High school diploma or equivalent

Pay Scale:

$15-$18 an hour based on experience

Benefits:

Set your own schedule