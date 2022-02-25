Virtual Job Fair 2022 Casey Ball Booth

Casey Ball Home Care, LLC
About Us
Casey Ball Home Care, LLC provides private duty home care to keep loved ones in their homes as they prefer. In-home care is one of the greatest long-term needs for seniors with chronic illness or for those who are unable to attend to themselves.
Location
Harrisburg and surrounding areas
Jobs
Opportunities:
Multiple private caregiver positions available in different locations. Work a few hours a week, part-time or up to full-time hours with the potential for overtime.
Job Description:
We are looking for a competent Caregiver to care for our clients in a professional and compassionate manner. It’s an often-demanding job as you will have to be available for most of the day and week. But it can also be very satisfying and rewarding, since people who are ill, injured, disabled or elderly are thankful for high quality assistance. The ideal candidate will be patient and friendly with excellent communication skills. You should be able to follow instructions and perform a variety of tasks to help clients.
Responsibilities:
- Help clients take prescribed medication
- Assist clients with ambulation and mobility around the house or outside (doctor’s appointments, walks etc.)
- Assist clients with personal care and hygiene
- Help clients with physical therapy exercises
- Plan and prepare meals with assistance from the clients (when they are able)
- Do the client’s shopping or accompany them when they shop
- Perform light housekeeping duties that clients can’t complete on their own
- Be a pleasant and supportive companion
- Report any unusual incidents
- Act quickly and responsibly in cases of emergency
Skills:
- Proven experience as a caregiver
- Excellent knowledge of emergency response and first aid (CPR)
- Knowledge of housekeeping activities and cooking with attention to dietary constraints
- Willingness to adhere to health and safety standards
- Respectful and compassionate
- Good time management skills
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong ethics
- Physical endurance
- High school diploma or equivalent
Pay Scale:
$15-$18 an hour based on experience
Benefits:
Set your own schedule
