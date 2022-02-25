Virtual Job Fair 2022 Collective Event Group Booth

Collective Event Group

About Us

At Collective Event Group, our mission is to create a professional and fun working environment. We are one of the largest (and fastest growing) tent and event rental companies to span the tri-state area with four showroom locations to better serve our client base.

Collective Event Group offers competitive pay and benefits along with meaningful career opportunities with room for growth. We are looking for individuals who want to grow with us!









Lead Event Installer / Driver:

Pay: $15.00 to $20.00 / Hr.

Responsibilities:

Loading & unloading company trucks

Preparing items for rental (cleaning, inspecting, counting, etc)

Installing and dismantling rental equipment (tents, tables, chairs, etc) on job sites

Ability to adapt and work well with changing priorities and situations

Strong motivation who can work well with people

Ability to define and prioritize problems as well as resolve them quickly

Driving company trucks

Requirements:

Over 21 years of age

Clean driving record is preferred. Experience driving a non-CDL truck and small trailers is a plus but we are willing to train!

Must be able to lift approx. 70lbs

Must maintain a professional personal appearance

Must possess customer relation skills

Must maintain an acceptable attendance record

Must have a full range of motion and dexterity

Must be able to understand and complete instructions furnished in written, oral, or scheduled form

Must be able to work in all weather conditions

Maintain a cooperative working relationship with co-workers

Overtime available during peak season (May-October)

Benefits

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Health Savings Account

Retirement Program

Flexible schedule

Paid time off

Referral program

On the job training

Warehouse Associate / Laborer:

Pay: $14.00 to $19.00 / Hr.

Responsibilities:

Loading & Unloading company trucks

Preparing items for rental (cleaning, inspecting, counting, etc)

Installing and dismantling rental equipment (tents, tables, chairs, etc.) on job sites

Greet & assist customers picking up and returning equipment

Cleaning various inventory items in preparation for rental

Requirements:

Forklift Experience is a plus

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills with a focus on quality

Must possess customer relations skills

Must maintain an acceptable attendance record

Must have a full range of motion and dexterity

Must be able to understand and complete instructions furnished in written, oral, or scheduled form

Must be able to work in all weather conditions

Maintain a cooperative working relationship with co-workers

Overtime available during peak season (May-October)

Benefits

We are also hiring for sales associate positions at our Bensalem, Avondale & Dover, DE locations!