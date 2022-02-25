Virtual Job Fair 2022 Collective Event Group Booth

Collective Event Group
At Collective Event Group, our mission is to create a professional and fun working environment. We are one of the largest (and fastest growing) tent and event rental companies to span the tri-state area with four showroom locations to better serve our client base.
Collective Event Group offers competitive pay and benefits along with meaningful career opportunities with room for growth. We are looking for individuals who want to grow with us!
Lead Event Installer / Driver:
Pay: $15.00 to $20.00 / Hr.
Responsibilities:
- Loading & unloading company trucks
- Preparing items for rental (cleaning, inspecting, counting, etc)
- Installing and dismantling rental equipment (tents, tables, chairs, etc) on job sites
- Ability to adapt and work well with changing priorities and situations
- Strong motivation who can work well with people
- Ability to define and prioritize problems as well as resolve them quickly
- Driving company trucks
Requirements:
- Over 21 years of age
- Clean driving record is preferred. Experience driving a non-CDL truck and small trailers is a plus but we are willing to train!
- Must be able to lift approx. 70lbs
- Must maintain a professional personal appearance
- Must possess customer relation skills
- Must maintain an acceptable attendance record
- Must have a full range of motion and dexterity
- Must be able to understand and complete instructions furnished in written, oral, or scheduled form
- Must be able to work in all weather conditions
- Maintain a cooperative working relationship with co-workers
- Overtime available during peak season (May-October)
Benefits
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Health Savings Account
- Retirement Program
- Flexible schedule
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- On the job training
Warehouse Associate / Laborer:
Pay: $14.00 to $19.00 / Hr.
Responsibilities:
- Loading & Unloading company trucks
- Preparing items for rental (cleaning, inspecting, counting, etc)
- Installing and dismantling rental equipment (tents, tables, chairs, etc.) on job sites
- Greet & assist customers picking up and returning equipment
- Cleaning various inventory items in preparation for rental
Requirements:
- Forklift Experience is a plus
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills with a focus on quality
- Must possess customer relations skills
- Must maintain an acceptable attendance record
- Must have a full range of motion and dexterity
- Must be able to understand and complete instructions furnished in written, oral, or scheduled form
- Must be able to work in all weather conditions
- Maintain a cooperative working relationship with co-workers
- Overtime available during peak season (May-October)
Benefits
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Retirement Program
- Flexible schedule
- Paid time off
- Referral program
We are also hiring for sales associate positions at our Bensalem, Avondale & Dover, DE locations!