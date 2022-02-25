Virtual Job Fair 2022 Kee Medical Services Booth

Kee Medical Services
Full-time Van Driver:
As a full-time Hospice Service Specialist, you will start your day cleaning and preparing medical equipment in our warehouse. Afterward, you will enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.
Our Full-time shifts:
- Monday-Friday 9a-5p
- Monday-Friday 12p-8p
- Sunday-Thursday 9a-5p
- Saturday-Wednesday 9a-5p
Job Requirements:
- 21 years or older
- Strong interpersonal skills
- 5-year clean driving record
- Criminal background check
Benefits:
- Up to $17/hour
- Health benefits after 90 days
- PTO after 6 months
- Paid training
Part-time Van Driver:
As a part-time Hospice Service Specialist, you will enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.
Our Part-time shift:
- Saturday-Monday 9a-5p
Job Requirements:
- 21 years or older
- Strong interpersonal skills
- 5-year clean driving record
- Criminal background check
Benefits:
- Up to $17/hour
- Paid training
On-call Van Driver:
As an on-call Hospice Service Specialist, you would be available to be called in to work anytime during the course of your shift. If called in, you would enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.
Our Part-time shift:
- Friday-Monday 8a-8p
Job Requirements:
- 21 years or older
- Strong interpersonal skills
- 5-year clean driving record
- Criminal background check
Benefits:
- Up to $17/hour
- Paid training
Contact Us
Note from employer: Email, call or text us directly to apply!
Beth Anderson 717-440-8128