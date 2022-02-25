Virtual Job Fair 2022 Kee Medical Services Booth

Kee Medical Services

Full-time Van Driver:

As a full-time Hospice Service Specialist, you will start your day cleaning and preparing medical equipment in our warehouse. Afterward, you will enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.

Our Full-time shifts:

Monday-Friday 9a-5p

Monday-Friday 12p-8p

Sunday-Thursday 9a-5p

Saturday-Wednesday 9a-5p

Job Requirements:

21 years or older

Strong interpersonal skills

5-year clean driving record

Criminal background check

Benefits:

Up to $17/hour

Health benefits after 90 days

PTO after 6 months

Paid training

Part-time Van Driver:

As a part-time Hospice Service Specialist, you will enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.

Our Part-time shift:

Saturday-Monday 9a-5p

Job Requirements:

21 years or older

Strong interpersonal skills

5-year clean driving record

Criminal background check

Benefits:

Up to $17/hour

Paid training

On-call Van Driver:

As an on-call Hospice Service Specialist, you would be available to be called in to work anytime during the course of your shift. If called in, you would enjoy the open road as you deliver and set-up needed equipment for local hospice patients. Our coverage area is a 90-mile radius from Carlisle, PA.

Our Part-time shift:

Friday-Monday 8a-8p

Job Requirements:

21 years or older

Strong interpersonal skills

5-year clean driving record

Criminal background check

Benefits:

Up to $17/hour

Paid training





Contact Us

Note from employer: Email, call or text us directly to apply!

Beth Anderson 717-440-8128