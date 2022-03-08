Virtual Job Fair 2022 Land O Lakes Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

Land O’Lakes is a Fortune 250 member-owned dairy cooperative. Our company is one of the largest producers of butter and cheese in the U.S. The Carlisle, PA Dairy Foods Plant is a Class IV milk balancing plant, which means we receive milk from our East Coast member owners and other dairy facilities, with that milk we make butter and milk powder products at our plant.





All positions starting at $21/hour plus hiring bonus. Currently hiring for:

Machine Operator

Warehouse Operator

Industrial Maintenance Technician

Wastewater Treatment Operator

Process Operator – Dryers

Benefits start on date of hire. Our competitive, cost-effective medical plan choices include generous up-front funding into an HRA or HSA for both employee coverage and employee + dependents coverage. In addition to the HRA and HSA, we offer two pre-tax Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) to help employees save money on health care and dependent care expenses. With our total well-being approach, you have access to programs that support your physical, financial, and emotional health with online tools and resources at no cost to you. Benefits include mental health coaching and therapy, online fitness and nutrition, second opinion and care decision support, back and joint exercise therapy, diabetes and heart disease prevention, financial planning, and more. For retirement, Land O’Lakes makes a 4% matching 401(k) contribution on the first 5% of pay you contribute to the Plan. ​​​​​In addition, a Company Retirement Contribution of 3%–5% of pay is added to the Plan automatically, whether or not you contribute. You can find additional information on https://careers.landolakesinc.com/us/en/benefits

