Virtual Job Fair 2022 Nissin Foods Booth

Nissin Foods

About Us

There is only one company that can rightfully claim the Pinnacle of Noodledom. Only one company whose founder, faced with a Japanese food shortage after WWII, invented instant ramen and sparked a 3-minute global revolution. Only one whose spirit of innovation continues to provide simple, nourishing delight to billions of people. Only one that has been loved around the world for more than 60 years and its made right here in Lancaster!

Since Nissin’s entry into the US in the 1970’s, our flagship brands, Cup Noodles and Top Ramen are the stuff of childhood memories, securing their place in pop culture. It started in post-World War II Japan amidst dire food shortages that inspired our founder, Momofuku Ando, to invent instant ramen in 1958. We’re looking for noodle lovers who want to continue our proud heritage of innovation.

We are committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive workspace that celebrates individual differences. Nissin knows that these unique qualities make us stronger together because it sparks creativity and growth.

Nissin Foods invites you to join in our mission to “make people happy by creating delicious, convenient and value-oriented Asian-inspired meal solutions” as part of this $4 billion global company built from a simple block of noodles.













Location

2901 Hempland Road Lancaster, PA 17601

Jobs

Open Positions:

Production Machine Operators – 2 nd shift Supervisors – 2 nd shift

Maintenance Mechanics – 2 nd and 3 rd shift Supervisors – 1 st and 2 nd shift Electrician – 2 nd shift



What we offer:

Diverse culture

Minimum starting rate of $19.00/hour

$1/hr. extra for 2 nd and 3 rd shift

and 3 shift Platinum benefits Health and voluntary insurance 401(k) with a match Paid vacation Paid sick time Paid holidays Uniform reimbursement Free noodles (of course!)



Contact Us

Azsane’a Holland – HR Assistant

(717) 509-6239