Virtual Job Fair 2022 OTC Fleet Services Booth

OTC Fleet Services

About Us

Our experienced team of technicians and management staff is the backbone of our service company. We are a locally owned company and we take pride in our employees!

In 2007, OTC Fleet Services began with one technician recognizing the need to change the way vehicle and equipment service was handled for businesses. Our Mission then is the same today: We build organized solutions to service and support our customers when and where service is most needed. OTC Fleet Services repairs and services our customers’ fleet vehicles and equipment ranging from snow blowers to semi-trailer trucks. Fun Fact: OTC Fleet Services keeps the Pennsylvania fleet of the US Postal Service up and running! The variety of vehicles and equipment­ we service varies, keeping our shop team challenged and invested in delivering smart solutions that save our customers time and money. Our work keeps us on our toes and our team is never bored working on the same thing every day!















Location

480 Running Pump Road, Lancaster, PA 17601

Jobs

SERVICE & PARTS ASSISTANT:

Our highly motivated, customer service-focused SERVICE & PARTS ASSISTANT will report to the Shop Manager and have strong customer service experience and motivation to assist and promote successful outcomes with our customers. The SERVICE & PARTS ASSISTANT will assist both the Shop Manager and the Parts Manager in various tasks, while maintaining a tidy, operational, and inviting shop that demonstrates our professionalism and our customer-first focus.

Role and Responsibilities

The SERVICE & PARTS ASSISTANT, under the supervision of the Shop Manager and Parts Manager, will:

Schedule and track client jobs while managing client expectations

Deliver friendly and smart customer service with confidence

Manage projects that require follow up with the service and parts departments

Assist the Parts Manager with parts, orders, and sales

Maintain an organized shop and various shop process/management systems

Maintain administrative/invoice systems for key clients with proprietary systems

Coordinate client service inspection and maintenance schedules

Invoice clients for shop services rendered

Assist with all shop activities including light cleaning/maintaining common areas, as needed

Qualifications and Education Requirements

High School Diploma, or GED equivalent

Current, valid driver’s license

Must be reliable, punctual, self-motivated, and take pride in your work – Your work reflects on our company!

Preferred Skills

Customer service experience

Personable, service-oriented soft skills including listening, interpreting, and problem-solving

Automotive and/or diesel experience, a plus

Parts department or automotive diesel repair shop experience, a plus

Project management experience or previous shop experience, a plus

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Good computer knowledge to use our company/shop software and experience with Microsoft Office suite

DIESEL TECHNICIAN:

Our ideal candidate for DIESEL TECHNICIAN has 3+ years’ experience working in diesel and/or light truck. Some experience working on automotive and/or industrial equipment (forklifts, scissor lifts, etc.) is a plus. We prefer our candidates have a Class 7 inspection license and a Class A or B CDL (preferred, not required). Experience with road repairs, and/or welding/light fabrication is also a plus.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Must have your own tools; specialty and/or diagnostic equipment will be supplied by the shop

High School Diploma, or GED equivalent

Current, valid driver’s license, company vehicle use

Drug test and physical required; will be required to get a DOT medical card (company-paid)

Candidates may be requested to take a hands-on aptitude/bench test

Must be reliable, punctual, self-motivated, and take pride in your work – Your work reflects on our company!

Preferred Skills

3+ years diesel and light truck experience

Some automotive experience and/or industrial equipment (forklift, scissor lift, etc.) repair experience, a plus

Class 7 Inspection License and a Class A or B CDL, highly preferred but not required

AUTOMOTIVE MOBILE/ROAD-SERVICE TECHNICIAN:

Our ideal candidate for AUTOMOTIVE MOBILE/ROAD-SERVICE TECHNICIAN has 3+ years’ experience working in automotive repair tech. Any additional road-repair automotive tech experience is a plus.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Must have your own tools; specialty and/or diagnostic equipment will be supplied by the shop

High School Diploma, or GED equivalent

Current, valid driver’s license, company vehicle use

Drug test and physical required; will be required to get a DOT medical card (company-paid)

Candidates may be requested to take a hands-on aptitude/bench test

Must be reliable, punctual, self-motivated, and take pride in your work – Your work reflects on our company!

Pay Scale

Service & Parts Assistant: $18-22/hourly, based on experience

Automotive Mobile/Road-Repair Technician: $22-28/hourly, based on experience

Diesel Technician: $22-28/hourly, based on experience

Benefits

Your Health Insurance Benefits:

At thirty (30) days, you will be extended medical benefits with a low employee contribution, and may opt for Individual, Individual + Spouse, Individual + Dependents, or Individual + Family coverage

Additional services and programs from Aflac are also available

Your Vacation and PTO:

Generous vacation and PTO starting after 30 days

At one-year anniversary, you will have earned 10 days of PTO/Vacation annually

Your Pay:

We pay hourly and checks/direct deposits are issued weekly

This position is eligible for overtime pay at a rate of time and a half, after 40 hours worked in the week

This position may be eligible for a monthly Efficiency/Productivity Bonus Pay

Pay is negotiable, based on experience

Your Future:

401(k) programs after ninety (90) days

Employment Highlights

Educational, training, and professional development on the job

Annual reviews and opportunity for advancement

Family-oriented and supportive team culture



